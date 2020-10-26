BusinessHealthIndustriesInternationalLIfestyleSci-TechSports
2020 Global Wealth Managers Market Report- Competitive Dynamics | Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players
ReportsnReports added Latest Global Wealth Managers Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Global Wealth Managers Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Global Wealth Managers Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
ABN AMRO
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
BNY Mellon
Bank of China
Bank of Montreal
Charles Schwab
China Merchants Bank
Citigroup
Citi Private Bank
Crédit Agricole
Table of Contents
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Leading wealth managers entered the COVID-19 crisis in great shape
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. BENCHMARKING WEALTH MANAGERS BY CLIENT AUM
2.1. Client assets ended 2019 at an all-time high, before crashing in March
2.1.1. The top wealth managers gained back market share as markets propelled portfolios forward
2.1.2. Continued positive net new money in the first half of 2020 positions top banks well in the crisis
2.2. Neither the buoyant 2019 results nor the pandemic appear able to shift the top rankings
2.2.1. The largest wealth managers retained their grip in fair and foul industry conditions
2.2.2. After key investment management acquisitions, M&A has fallen away from strategy discussions
2.2.3. Notable M&A in 2019 was few and far between for the largest wealth managers
2.3. The pandemic is less of an issue for big brands than the overall market
2.3.1. In H2 2020, the top private wealth managers are beating the market
3. BENCHMARKING WEALTH MANAGERS BY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
3.1. 2019 represented a peak in profitability for major wealth managers
3.1.1. Wealth managers entered the COVID-19 crisis and recession on a profit high
3.1.2. Revenue was the big driver behind the sunnier profit total for most wealth managers
3.2. Group performance was weak, making wealth a lone bright spot
3.2.1. Group profits were marginally down after a couple of years of growth
3.2.2. Wealth management divisions relatively stable 2020 revenue will likely see growth in share of group income
4. COMPETITIVE TRENDS
4.1. Sustainable investing is increasingly a priority for major wealth managers
4.1.1. ESG and SRI capabilities are now a point of differentiation and competition
4.1.2. Wealth managers have been building up sustainable investing for some time
4.1.3. Asia, previously skeptical, is increasingly embracing the trend
4.2. Thresholds for private wealth are likely to rise after the recession
4.2.1. Leading wealth managers are still primarily operating in the HNW space
4.2.2. Retail and mass affluent wealth is still a minority,but its proportion is increasing
4.2.3. Family office support is growing in the wealth divisions of the largest private banks
4.3. Next-gen programs are endeavoring to limit churn with holistic wealth management
4.3.1. The growth opportunity and threat of wealth transfer have focused attention on the next gen
4.3.2. Wealth managers have to adapt to a new generation of HNW clients
4.3.3. Revamped and new next-gen programs are increasingly becoming an important service among top players
4.4. Regulatory issues and digital transformation have both been heavily disrupted by the pandemic
4.4.1. Digital transformation, a long-term issue for wealth, was refocused onto remote working
4.4.2. Regulatory issues are a constant worry for wealth managers,but market turmoil causes a spike
5. APPENDIX
5.1. Supplemental data
5.2. Abbreviations and acronyms
5.3. Secondary sources
5.4. Further reading