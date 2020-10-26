Vuelta as climbing torture: Ackermann longs for tour premiere | Free press

Vitoria (dpa) – Pascal Ackermann even knew before the start of the Vuelta what a hell of a race awaits him in Spain. “I have never driven so many mountains in my life,” said Team Bora-hansgrohe’s top 26-year-old sprinter.

The extremely demanding terrain and the many high mountain stages make Ackermann extremely difficult, especially in the plains. But “Ackes” has to face all the agony of climbing because after the rest day on Monday, he hopes to take a few flat stages.

“We have four sprint stages. So we can assume that we will have four chances and that we have to use them, ”Ackermann emphasized. The bad luck for Germany’s biggest hope for victory in Spain is that the expected massive arrivals span the entire three weeks and the last is not expected until the end of November 8 in Madrid. It was different at the 2019 Giro, where Ackermann was able to win two stages early and cross the high Italian mountains with the newly gained self-confidence.

For this, Ackermann has this time around four helpers from his Bavarian racing team Bora-hansgrohe, who not only start the sprint on level ground for him, but also make the agony of many mountain passes more bearable. “We should always be okay, no matter how hard it is. So I’m very, very happy that they are all here, ”said the German. With the rain, the wind and the cold, the first week was already a taste of what the domain expects on this Vuelta.

Ackermann’s team leader Ralph Denk has great faith in his protégé. “We hope he wins a stage. We would love. I see the biggest competition from his former teammate Sam Bennett, ”Denk of the German news agency said before the start of the Vuelta. In fact, the Irishman Bennett took the first chance to sprint and already won a stage, Ackermann finished fourth.

After Ackermann’s debut on the Giro in 2019 and his debut in the Vuelta in Corona year 2020, it is clear what will follow in the coming cycling season. For the first time, the sprinter wants to win stages of the Tour de France and also of the biggest cycling race in the world. Team boss Denk has promised the sprinter that he will take part in the tour once during his contract period until the end of 2021 and thus fulfill a big childhood dream for him.

Last December, Bora announced that Ackermann would take the most suitable Giro and Vuelta circuits in 2020 instead of the difficult circuit. Now all three races have been postponed due to the crown and the Vuelta is much more difficult than expected due to the abandonment of stages in the Netherlands. In addition to the day’s win chase in Spain, Ackermann also expects another important date this week: the release of the circuit route for 2021. The man from the Palatinate hopes organizers have built enough stages flat in the course.