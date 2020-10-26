BusinessHealthIndustriesInternationalLIfestyleSci-TechSports
Latest Drug Eluting Stents Market Report- Includes Dynamics, Products, Application | Abbott Vascular Inc, Adcomp Technologies Inc
ReportsnReports added Latest Drug Eluting Stents Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Drug Eluting Stents Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Drug Eluting Stents Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3801178
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Abbott Vascular Inc
Adcomp Technologies Inc.
Advanced Bifurcation Systems Inc
Aeon Bioscience
AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Biosensors International Group Ltd
Biotronik AG
Biotronik SE & Co KG
Boston Scientific Corp
Cardionovum GmbH
Cardiorev Pte Ltd (Inactive)
Columbia University
Concept Medical Inc
Cordis Corp
DISA Vascular (Pty) Ltd
and more…
provides comprehensive information about the Drug Eluting Stents (DES) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
DES release drugs locally and can be coated with a polymeric material. The stent releases an antiproliferative or immunosuppressive drug over time, leaving behind the metallic stent in the artery.
Scope of this Report-
– Extensive coverage of the Drug Eluting Stents (DES) under development
– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Drug Eluting Stents (DES) and list all their pipeline projects
– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
– Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy this Report-
The report enables you to –
– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Drug Eluting Stents (DES) under development
– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Single User License: US $ 4000
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3801178
List of Tables
Table 1: Drug Eluting Stents (DES) – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
Table 2: Drug Eluting Stents (DES) – Pipeline Products by Territory
Table 3: Drug Eluting Stents (DES) – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
Table 4: Drug Eluting Stents (DES) – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
Table 5: Drug Eluting Stents (DES) – Ongoing Clinical Trials
Table 6: Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
Table 7: Drug Eluting Stents (DES) – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
Table 8: Abbott Vascular Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
Table 9: Xience SBA Everolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System – Product Status
Table 10: Xience SBA Everolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System – Product Description
Table 11: XIENCE Thin man DES – Product Status
Table 12: XIENCE Thin man DES – Product Description
Table 13: ZoMaxx Drug Eluting Coronary Stent System – Product Status
Table 14: ZoMaxx Drug Eluting Coronary Stent System – Product Description
Table 15: Abbott Vascular Inc – Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
Table 16: Xience SBA Everolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System – A Multi-center, Randomized, Controlled Trial to Demonstrate the Safety and Effectiveness of the MiStent II for the Revascularization of Coronary Arteries: CRYSTAL Study
Table 17: Xience SBA Everolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System – A Prospective Global Randomized Trial Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of the BuMA Supreme Biodegradable Drug Coated Coronary Stent System for Coronary Revascularization in Patients with Stable Coronary Artery Disease or Non-ST Segment Elevation Acute Coronary Syndromes
Table 18: Xience SBA Everolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System – A Prospective Multicenter Randomized Post Market All-comer Trial to Assess the Safety and Effectiveness of the Supraflex Sirolimus-eluting Coronary Stent System for the Treatment of Atherosclerotic Lesion(s)
Table 19: Xience SBA Everolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System – Polish Bifurcation Optimal Treatment Strategy Study for Left Main Bifurcation Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)
Table 20: Adcomp Technologies Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
Table 21: Dual Drug Eluting Stent – Product Status
Table 22: Dual Drug Eluting Stent – Product Description
Table 23: Advanced Bifurcation Systems Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
Table 24: Stenting System – Drug Eluting Stent – Product Status
Table 25: Stenting System – Drug Eluting Stent – Product Description
Table 26: Aeon Bioscience Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
Table 27: Drug Eluting Stent – Product Status
Table 28: Drug Eluting Stent – Product Description
Table 29: AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
Table 30: Cre8 DES – Product Status
Table 31: Cre8 DES – Product Description
Table 32: Cre8 EVO DES – Product Status
Table 33: Cre8 EVO DES – Product Description
Table 34: DES – Coracto – Product Status
Table 35: DES – Coracto – Product Description
Table 36: AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc – Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
Table 37: Cre8 DES – A Prospective, Multi-center, Open Label, Randomized Controlled, Two Arm Study Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of the Permanent Polymer Zotarolimus Eluting Stent Resolute Integrity Compared to the Polymer Free Amphilimus Eluting Stent Cre8
Table 38: Cre8 DES – A Prospective, Multi-center, Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of the CRE8 Sirolimus-Eluting Stent Versus the RESOLUTE Zotarolimus-eluting Stent in the Treatment of Patients with De Novo Coronary Artery Lesions
Table 39: Cre8 DES – A Prospective, Multi-center, Single-arm Observational Registry Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of CRE8 Sirolimus-Eluting Stent in the Treatment of Patients With De Novo Coronary Artery Lesions
Table 40: Cre8 DES – Prove ART (Abluminal Reservoir Technology) Clinical Benefit in Alla Comers Patients
and more…