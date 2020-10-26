Seinfeld creator reveals his favorite episode

“Seinfeld” Creator Reveals Favorite Episode

Ideas for new episodes were written on a board for executives to see. But this episode was hidden.

A TV classic.

It was 1992 and “Seinfeld” was in its fourth season, the one with the highest ratings to date. The sitcom was becoming a cult series that would go down in history but it could all have ended that year.

The speaker is Larry David, co-creator of “Seinfeld” alongside comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Last Friday, October 23, the screenwriter was with two of the actors of the series, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (the series Elaine) and Jason Alexander (George) for a fundraiser for the Democratic Party and spoke about this episode, which is also your favorite.

The episode in question is called “The Contest” and it has even become one of the most memorable fans of the series, as “The Hollywood Reporter” recalls. Larry David says that at the time, ideas for new episodes were written on a blackboard. Anytime an NBC executive wanted to know what was going to happen, all they had to do was take a look at this image. But this particular episode, for strategic reasons, was never included.

“I didn’t even put it on the board because I didn’t even want to be asked before I read the episode,” he recalls. The actress who played Elaine herself thought at the time, “This is not going to work”. As he reads, Larry David recalls that he couldn’t understand what NBC management thought about the episode. Nobody said anything. “But I was ready to pack my bags and quit if I wasn’t released.”

The reason for so many fears? “The Contest” was an episode centered on a single premise: a contest between four friends around who could spend more time without masturbating. Despite the fears, the episode was given the green light to move forward and became even more of the classics of the series.