LIfestyle

Seinfeld creator reveals his favorite episode

rej October 26, 2020

“Seinfeld” Creator Reveals Favorite Episode

Ideas for new episodes were written on a board for executives to see. But this episode was hidden.

A TV classic.

It was 1992 and “Seinfeld” was in its fourth season, the one with the highest ratings to date. The sitcom was becoming a cult series that would go down in history but it could all have ended that year.

The speaker is Larry David, co-creator of “Seinfeld” alongside comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Last Friday, October 23, the screenwriter was with two of the actors of the series, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (the series Elaine) and Jason Alexander (George) for a fundraiser for the Democratic Party and spoke about this episode, which is also your favorite.

The episode in question is called “The Contest” and it has even become one of the most memorable fans of the series, as “The Hollywood Reporter” recalls. Larry David says that at the time, ideas for new episodes were written on a blackboard. Anytime an NBC executive wanted to know what was going to happen, all they had to do was take a look at this image. But this particular episode, for strategic reasons, was never included.

“I didn’t even put it on the board because I didn’t even want to be asked before I read the episode,” he recalls. The actress who played Elaine herself thought at the time, “This is not going to work”. As he reads, Larry David recalls that he couldn’t understand what NBC management thought about the episode. Nobody said anything. “But I was ready to pack my bags and quit if I wasn’t released.”

The reason for so many fears? “The Contest” was an episode centered on a single premise: a contest between four friends around who could spend more time without masturbating. Despite the fears, the episode was given the green light to move forward and became even more of the classics of the series.

rej

Related Articles

Data Center IT Equipment Market
October 26, 2020
4

Research on Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Medtronic, Terumo, Biotronik, REVA Medical

October 26, 2020
6

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Growth Rate and Opportunities By 2027 – With COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Players: Honeywell, American Telecare, Roche, Philips Healthcare, Bosch,

Data Center IT Equipment Market
October 26, 2020
9

Research on Copter Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: The Boeing, Kaman, Bell Helicopter Textron, AgustaWestland

October 26, 2020
0

Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Outlook, Opportunity And Demand Analysis, Forecast | 2026 | Oracle (US), 8×8, Inc. (US), Five9, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Genesys (US), NICE Systems Ltd. (Israel), NewVoiceMedia (UK), 3CLogic.com. US)

Close