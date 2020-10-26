Huawei Nova 8 SE has a possible leaked render and spec

Huawei launched the Mate 40 line last week, however, the Chinese manufacturer still expects to make a few more launches before the end of the year. More information on the mid-size Nova 8 SE device was recently disclosed, including possible rendering and specifications.

The leak shared on the social network Weibo brings in the report information related to the announcement of the Nova 8 line, as well as the V40, which should jointly reach the mobile market. Also in the post, it is described that this arrival could take place in November, but without specifying the day and confirming the previous rumors.

Regarding the visual part, the device has some changes compared to the previous model, such as the change of the camera module, which no longer has vertical alignment to make room for a square module with four lenses on the back. . The drop-shaped notch is kept on the screen, along with a circle at the bottom that can be the fingerprint reader below the screen.

According to another leak, the specs for the device show a 6.53-inch LCD screen, a 16-megapixel front camera. Still in the photographic part, everything indicates that the mobile phone will have 4 different options on the back, the main one with 64 megapixels, the secondary with 8 MP and the other two with 2 MP.

In terms of performance, the Dimensity 720 chipset is expected instead of any version of Kirin as before. The battery can be 3800mAh with 66W fast charging. There are still no leaks regarding RAM and internal storage, but new information should soon appear.