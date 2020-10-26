2020 Ulcerative Colitis Market Report- Top Manufacturers, Technological Advancement, Share, Size and Forecast

ReportsnReports added Latest Ulcerative Colitis Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Ulcerative Colitis Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Ulcerative Colitis Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by chronic inflammation of the large intestine and the rectum. The inflammation occurs only in the innermost layer of the lining of the intestine. In UC, ulcers develop on the surface of the bowel lining; these may bleed and produce mucus. If the inflammation is confined to rectum, it is called proctitis (Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America, 2014; Crohns and Colitis UK, 2019). UC can occur at any age, though most people are diagnosed in their mid-thirties. Men and women are equally likely to be affected, but older men are more likely to be diagnosed than older women.

GlobalData epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies to build the forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, total prevalent cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases of UC in the 8MM. GlobalData epidemiologists applied the incidence and prevalence of UC drawn from the above sources to each countrys population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases, total prevalent cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases for UC.

The following data describes the epidemiology of UC. In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases are expected to increase from 157,327 cases in 2019 to 178,752 cases in 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.36%. In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are expected to increase from 1,686,605 cases in 2019 to 2,026,976 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 2.02%. In 2029, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of UC in the 8MM with 872,999 diagnosed prevalent cases, whereas Canada will have the lowest number with 86,990 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2029. In the 8MM, the total prevalent cases of UC are expected to increase from 2,031,327 cases in 2019 to 2,441,651 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 2.02%.

– The Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of ulcerative colitis (UC) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada).

– The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, diagnosed prevalent cases of UC, and total prevalent cases of UC. The diagnosed incident cases and total prevalent cases of UC are segmented by age (for all ages), and sex. The diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are segmented by age (for all ages), sex, and severity. Additionally the model provides post-operative UC cases among diagnosed prevalent cases of UC for the forecast period.

– The UC epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global UC markets.

– Quantify patient populations in the global UC markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for UC therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of UC population by its severity.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Ulcerative Colitis: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of UC

3.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Total and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

3.4.5 Germany

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Spain

3.4.8 UK

3.4.9 Japan

3.4.10 Canada

3.4.11 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC by severity

3.4.12 8MM

3.4.13 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Post-operative UC Cases

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for UC (2019-2029)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of UC

3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of UC

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of UC

3.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

3.5.5 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

3.5.6 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

3.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC by Severity for Ages <18 Years

3.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC by Severity for Ages ?18 Years

3.5.9 Post-Operative UC Cases Among Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

3.5.10 Total Prevalent Cases of UC

3.5.11 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of UC

3.5.12 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of UC

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Impact

3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis

4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 Primary Research – Prescriber Survey

4.3 About the Authors

4.3.1 Epidemiologist

4.3.2 Reviewers

4.3.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.3.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

and more..