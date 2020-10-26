GeForce RTX 3090 Vision OC, Gigabyte is aimed at developers

Gigabyte completes its line of graphics cards for developers with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 3090 Vision OC. It sits next to the GeForce RTX 3080 Vision OC, announced last September.

The menu values ​​its format and does not leave indifferent its white dress. It is offered under the reference GV-N3090VISION OC-24GD and has an NVLink interface for multi-GPUs. It is combined with GeForce Studio drivers, which makes it versatile. We are clearly on a solution that is halfway between the professional and gaming segments. The manufacturer specifically mentions a card for developers because of its video memory (24 GB).

GeForce RTX 3090 Vision OC, some details.

As the name suggests, it benefits from a slight overclocking out of the box. In detail, the GPU frequency for the reference model from Nvidia is calibrated to 1755 MHz compared to 1695 MHz.

The 24 GB GDDR6 with 19.5 Gbit / s enable a bandwidth of 960 GB / s.

On the equipment side there are three DisplayPort 1.4a video outputs and two HDMI outputs. Two 8-pin PCIe connectors are required for power supply. The card requires three expansion slots in one housing. We don’t have any information about the price.