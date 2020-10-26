Sci-Tech

Global Natural Gas Storage Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Technip (France), E-on (Germany), Spectra Energy (U.S.), Niska Gas Storage (U.S.), Foster Wheeler (U.K.), Centrica (U.K.), and more

The latest research report on the “Natural Gas Storage Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Natural Gas Storage market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Natural Gas Storage market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Natural Gas Storage Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Natural Gas Storage market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the Natural Gas Storage Market report are: Technip (France), E-on (Germany), Spectra Energy (U.S.), Niska Gas Storage (U.S.), Foster Wheeler (U.K.), Centrica (U.K.)

The report covers various aspects of the Natural Gas Storage market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

Target audiences for the report include:

  • Companies operating in the Natural Gas Storage market
  • Stakeholders in the Natural Gas Storage market
  • Investment and private equity firms
  • Government and regulatory authorities
  • Industry experts and Analysts
  • End users

Natural Gas Storage Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Above-ground Storage, Underground Storage, Floating Storage

Natural Gas Storage Market Segmentation, By Application:
Business & Individual Use, Government Use, Others

Natural Gas Storage Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Natural Gas Storage Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Natural Gas Storage Market
  3. Major Developments in the Natural Gas Storage Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Natural Gas Storage Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Natural Gas Storage Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Natural Gas Storage Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Natural Gas Storage Market
  8. Natural Gas Storage Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Natural Gas Storage Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Natural Gas Storage Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Natural Gas Storage Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

