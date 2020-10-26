Business

Impact of Covid-19 on Precision Irrigation Market 2020-2028 – Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Jain Irrigation Systems, Nelson Irrigation, Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, etc.

The latest research report on the “Precision Irrigation Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Precision Irrigation market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Precision Irrigation market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Precision Irrigation Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Precision Irrigation market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

The report covers various aspects of the Precision Irrigation market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Precision Irrigation market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Jain Irrigation Systems, Nelson Irrigation, Hunter Industries, The Toro Company

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

Target audiences for the report include:

  • Companies operating in the Precision Irrigation market
  • Stakeholders in the Precision Irrigation market
  • Investment and private equity firms
  • Government and regulatory authorities
  • Industry experts and Analysts
  • End users

Precision Irrigation Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation, Boom Irrigation

Precision Irrigation Market Segmentation, By Application:
Non-Crop Based (Greenhouses, Turf, etc), Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds, Others

Precision Irrigation Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Precision Irrigation Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Precision Irrigation Market
  3. Major Developments in the Precision Irrigation Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Precision Irrigation Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Precision Irrigation Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Precision Irrigation Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Precision Irrigation Market
  8. Precision Irrigation Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Precision Irrigation Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Precision Irrigation Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Precision Irrigation Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

