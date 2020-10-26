CEO Seifert leaves German Football League 2022 | Free press

DFL boss Christian Seifert has so far led German professional football considerably through the Corona crisis. Now he announces his departure.

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – General manager Christian Seifert will leave the German Football League after his contract expires in 2022.

“These are tough times that demand clarity and reliability. This applies to the LDF as a whole and also to my professional ambitions. That is why I have informed Mr. Peter Peters, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, that I will be leaving the DFL after my contract expires in June 2022, ”Seifert said in a personal statement.

First, the “Bild” newspaper reports that the boss of the umbrella organization of the 36 professional clubs will not extend his contract, which expires on June 30, 2022. Peters, as chairman of the supervisory board of DFL GmbH, reportedly informed the presidium and the supervisory board of the decision of Seifert, 51, on Sunday evening.

“This decision is already important now, so that the supervisory board has the opportunity from the start to integrate this fact into the considerations for the future organization of DFL GmbH”, explained Seifert. He wants to open a new professional chapter in two years. “Until then, of course I will continue to focus on the current and future challenges in my role as LDF with great ambition and full commitment,” he said.

Seifert has worked for the LDF since 2005 and has achieved considerable success during his tenure. The marketing of TV rights increased during his tenure from 400 million euros per season to more than one billion euros. During the Corona Crisis, the National Leagues were the first of the major sports leagues in the world to be able to resume play with a DFL hygiene concept.

Over the past few months, Seifert has proven himself as a crisis manager and also launched a debate with the working group “The Future of Professional Football” – also under pressure from politics and fan organizations – on the future of the overheated professional business.

The top manager recently resigned from his post on the Presidential Committee of the German Football Association (DFB). According to media reports, Seifert officially justified his removal on the grounds that he was running out of time due to the corona problem to be able to adequately address the broad DFB topics.