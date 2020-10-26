📰 Bird songs for learning human language

Since 2012, happy chirping birds have been heard occasionally in Pascale Tremblay’s laboratory. However, the research carried out there is far from ornithology. The professor of the medical faculty and her team at the research center (Scientific research primarily refers to all measures taken to generate and develop scientific knowledge. With metonymic extension denotes scientific research …) CERVO uses these chants to describe certain human mechanisms To clarify language. Surprisingly, the results they get could lead to better interventions to counteract memory loss (in general, memory is the storage of information. It’s also the memory of information.) Verbal work that accompanies aging (The concept of the Aging describes one or more functional modifications that gradually reduce the suitability of an object, information or …)

"Bird songs are auditory stimuli whose complexity is similar to language, underlines Professor Tremblay, who heads the Laboratory of Neuroscience Language and hearing. Just look at the sonograms to see their many similarities. "It is for this reason that the researcher turned it into a tool the work for some of its work." It's a bit like a foreign language but we are sure that none of our issues it understands. "

Waveforms and sonograms of samples of the human voice, upper part, and bird song. The patterns of these complex sound stimuli have many similarities. Laboratory for speech and auditory neurosciences



This complexity enabled his team to test the hypothesis that the brain processes Language and other auditory information are different. "Previous studies on this topic have compared speech with pure sounds or very simple noises. Bird songs offer us a better basis for comparison. These are complex auditory stimuli that have no semantics or meaning. Lexical," the researcher states.

In an experiment conducted in his laboratory, 18 subjects were asked to listen to two bird songs, separated by a pause of 750 milliseconds. You were then asked to indicate whether these songs were the same or not. The same exercise was repeated with pairs of French syllables from Quebec.

During a sheet of two, the researchers have during the Pause a stimulation applied transcranial magnet Possibility to disrupt the work of neurons in a region of the brain that is most verbal Working memory is involved. "This is a type of very short-term memory that is used, for example, to store an address while we receive instructions to get there. With age, this memory decreases a lot, "says Professor Tremblay.

The results of the experiment show that transcranial magnetic stimulation affects participants' performance for both bird songs and French syllables in Quebec. "Our data Verbal work processes complex sounds in a similar way, whether human voice or birdsong. These results support the The idea that there is a short-term memory for hearing stimuli in a region.

The conclusions of this study already make it possible to improve the neurobiological language models. “In the medium term, a better understanding of how language works will help with clinical interventions – whether it’s transcranial magnetic stimulation sessions or memory exercises – that are designed to slow the decline in verbal memory. Job.”

The study, published in Experimental Brain Research, was signed by Isabelle Deschamps, Melody Courson and Pascale Tremblay of Laval University and by Anthony Steven Dick of Florida International University.

