Egg Protein Powder Market Size 2020 Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware According to the research report titled ‘Egg Protein Powder Market Size by Type, By Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global egg protein powder industry is expected to register considerable growth by the year 2026.

Notably, a single egg white extract contains around 3.6 gm of proteins with no saturated fats or cholesterol and less than 1 gm of carbohydrates. It is the purest form of protein that is easily available in the market, which in turn is stimulating the industry outlook. Egg protein powder is widely used as a muscle-repairing protein, since it is paleo diet friendly and lactose free.

Consumer preference for animal-based proteins over plant of dairy-based products along with rising adoption of egg white protein powder as well as egg protein powders as ideal source of food supplements are favoring the market outlook. The product helps in maintaining protein synthesis process for longer durations as compared to its counterparts.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the others segment, which comprises of confectionary and ready soup packages, is anticipated to showcase remunerative growth in the forthcoming years. Egg protein powder is widely adopted in packaging food items since it is a rich source of nutrition, economical and offers exceptional binding properties.

Increasing awareness pertaining to healthy eating habits is a major factor driving the growth of egg protein powder industry. The product is a rich source of protein with less calories. Rising adoption of egg proteins in protein nutrition bars, nutrition shakes and other recipes is further aiding the market expansion.

Considering the geographical landscape, Latin America egg protein powder industry share is estimated to surpass USD 420 million by the year 2026, primarily due to increasing utilization of superior quality protein powders in food & beverage sector.

On the other hand, egg protein powder market in Middle East & Africa is likely to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 5% through 2026. Growing demand for high quality food-grade thickening agents and increasing nutrition awareness are favoring the business outlook in MEA.

BNL Food Group, AVANGARDCO IPL, Rembrandt Foods, Taj Agro Products, Sharrets Nutrition LLP, GF Ovodry S.p.A., Alver, EUROVO S.r.l., Rose Acre Farms, Sanovo Technology Group, NOW Foods, Taiyo Kagaku, DEPS and Bouwhuis Enthoven are the key participants in global egg protein powder industry.

