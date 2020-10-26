Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2026 Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

A system that permits a machine to work and make its own decisions, more like a human, using its own thoughts and reasoning to accomplish a task is defined as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Widespread implementation of AI, emergence of machine learning tools, and swift integration of new technologies is propelling the growth of global artificial intelligence chipsets market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is basically a man operating a mechanical robot surreptitiously. The system involves machine learning as well as deep learning. Machine learning allows the system to learn beyond its programming language while deep learning enables imitation of human brain through layers of computation.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2640051/?utm_source=rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=AN

AI includes machines that have the ability to think like humans or have some similitudes with the human brain. AI chipsets in mobile devices are capable of handling programming tasks involving machine learning, deep learning and neural networks swiftly as compared to GPU or CPU.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipsets market in segmented based on product, processing type, technology, industry verticals, and regional landscape.

Based on product terrain, the market is classified into ASIC, CPU, GPU, and FPGA. On account of rising integration of AI processors in smartphones, CPU segment accounted for over 35% market share in 2019. AI chipsets enable CPU to process tasks & functions efficiently while lowering the battery usage, similar to 3D graphics and GPU’s. Furthermore, less data needs to be sent to the cloud for processing, improving the safety and security of device and information.

Speaking of technology spectrum, artificial intelligence chipsets market is classified into network security, natural language processing, computer vision, robotic process automation, and others. In 2019, network security segment held 5% market share, owing to widespread adoption of technology across data centers.

Elaborating on the industry verticals, artificial intelligence chipsets market share from consumer electronics sector was 15% in 2019 due to rising popularity of virtual assistant devices and smart wearables. Capability of helping people carry out day to day activities is driving the popularity of virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and smart wearables like smartwatches. Shifting consumer preferences will add significant momentum to industry expansion, claims the report.

Considering the regional outlook, MEA artificial intelligence chips market grew by 30% in 2019 and is slated to grow considerable over the analysis timeframe, owing to burgeoning usage of mobile devices and autonomous vehicles in the region.

Prominent companies operating in artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market are Samsung Electronics, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Xilinx, Amazon.com, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Google, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM, MediaTek Inc., Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, SK Hynix Inc., Softbank Group, and Toshiba Corporation among others.

Other start-ups in industry landscape are Groq, Inc., Cambricon, Adapteva, Inc., AImotive, Horizon Robotics, BitMain Technologies Holding Company, Graphcore Ltd., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., AIBrain Inc., ThinkForce, Huawei Service (Hong Kong) Co., Limited., and Mythic, Inc. among others.

Questions & Answers: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market

Q1: What are the key growth indicators of artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market?

A: Widespread implementation of AI, emergence of machine learning tools, and swift integration of new technologies is propelling the growth of global artificial intelligence chipsets market.

Q2: Why are artificial intelligence chipsets being adopted extensively across consumer electronics sector?

A: Capability of helping people carry out day to day activities is driving the popularity of virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and smart wearables like smartwatches, thereby boosting the demand for AI chipsets.

Q3: Which companies formulate the competitive terrain of global artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market?

A: Prominent companies operating in artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market are Google, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM, MediaTek Inc., Adapteva, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix Inc., Softbank Group, and Toshiba Corporation among others.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipsets-market?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog