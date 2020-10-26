International

Global GIS Software Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Caliper Corporation, General Electric Co., Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Bentley System, etc.

The latest research report on the “GIS Software Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the GIS Software market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the GIS Software market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the GIS Software Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The GIS Software market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the GIS Software Market report are: Caliper Corporation, General Electric Co., Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Bentley System

The report covers various aspects of the GIS Software market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

GIS Software Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Desktop GIS, Server GIS, Developer GIS, Mobile GIS, Others

GIS Software Market Segmentation, By Application:
Defense, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction, Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Others

GIS Software Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. GIS Software Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the GIS Software Market
  3. Major Developments in the GIS Software Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the GIS Software Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of GIS Software Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the GIS Software Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the GIS Software Market
  8. GIS Software Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. GIS Software Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. GIS Software Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. GIS Software Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

