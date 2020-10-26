SMART RETAIL MARKET IS HIGHLY FRAGMENTED OWING TO PRESENCE OF NUMEROUS PLAYERS INTEL, IBM, NVIDIA, SAMSUNG, MICROSOFT, GOOGLE, PTC, AMAZON, CISCO SYSTEM

Smart Retail is a brick-and-mortar retail establishment using smart technologies like smart shelves, smart carts, or smart cards. Smart Retailusually deliver their services via the Web, smart phone apps, and augmented reality applications in real stores. In Smart Retail the biggest innovation is Smart stores which Enhancing the customer journey and Also, Smart stores make it easier for retailers to provide what today’s customers want.

Smart Retail market is expected to reach USD +58 billion by the end of 2025 with +23% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027.

Scope of the Report:

The key players covered in this study:

Intel, IBM, NVIDIA, Samsung, Microsoft, Google, PTC, Amazon, Cisco System

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bluetooth

NFC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Visual Marketing

Smart Label

Smart Payment System

Intelligent System

Robotics

Recent and upcoming global opportunities have been analyzed across several global regions, such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the opportunities in Smart Retail market? What is the competitive landscape in the market? What are the data regulations that will impact the market? What are the major growth factors for the regions? What are the dynamics of the market

Table of Contents:

Global Smart Retail Market Overview Economic Impact on Industry Market Competition by Manufacturers Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Market Analysis by Application Cost Analysis

