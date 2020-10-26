📰 The three-dimensional folding of chromosomes in super resolution

By combining fluorescent DNA labeling with high-resolution microscopy, the scientists characterized the structure of genomic domains, known as TADs, in which chromatin interactions are enriched. This organization depends on the cohesin complex that creates these interactions and on the protein (A protein is a biological macromolecule made up of one or more chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. In general we speak. ..) CTCF, which prevents contact between neighboring TADs. TADs are further subdivided into “nanodomains”, which depend on the epigenetic profile of the chromatin. These results are published in the journal Nature Genetics.

Representation of the organization of chromosomes in TADs. The boundaries of the TADs are occupied by the CTCF protein, while the cohesin complex creates chromatin interactions within the TADs. TADs are divided into chromatin nanomains (CNDs), which are formed by the aggregation of nucleosomes.

The spatial separation of TADs is enhanced during the differentiation of embryonic stem cells into neural progenitor cells. Upon impoverishment (the term impoverishment may refer to 🙂 of CTCF, the cohesin complex can continue to act across the boundaries between TADs and then induce ectopic contacts between neighboring TADs.

During the depletion of RAD21, the chromatin interactions generated within the TADs are abolished. After hyperacetylation of histones, the TADs remain spatially separated, but their internal organization (In France, this name denotes a doctor, pharmacist or dentist, both in the activity and in training in the hospital or in the office for a …) in CNDs is disturbed.

© Giacomo Cavalli & Frédéric Bantignies



Studying the mechanisms of three-dimensional organization of the genome (the genome is all the genetic material of an individual or a species encoded in their DNA (with the exception of certain viruses that carry the genome, molecules …) reveals functional relationships between the structure of chromosomes and the regulation (the term regulation refers in a concrete sense to a technical discipline that is scientifically related to the automatic gene.) Inside the nucleus In eukaryotic cells, the genome appears hierarchically folded. On the smallest scale, the molecule (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and which most represent a small amount of material …) of DNA is wrapped around (Around is the name den The French bird nomenclature (updated) gives 31 bird species that either belong to the genus Accipiter or …) Histone proteins, z mant (In the intonation, changes in the fundamental frequency are perceived as variations in pitch: the higher the frequency, the higher the perceived pitch and …) the nucleosomes and the primary structure of the fiber (a fiber is an elementary formation, plant or animal, of filamentous appearance, generally in the form of bundles.) of chromatin. On a larger scale (The large scale, also called the air ladder or automatic scales, is a vehicle used by firefighters that carries a retractable ladder of great height. The term …), each chromosome (the chromosome () from Greek khroma, color and soma, body, element) is the element that carries genetic information. Chromosomes contain genes and allow their even distribution in …) occupy their own territory (the concept of territory has assumed a growing importance in geography and especially in human and political geography, even if this concept …) lies at its core . Between these two extremes is the physical organization (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature) etymologically the “natural science”). In the general and ancient sense, physics describes the knowledge …) about chromosomes, while on this scale most functional processes such as DNA replication and RNA transcription take place.

During the last decade (A decade equals ten years. The term is derived from the Latin words decem “ten” and annus “year.) The use of a method of biology (biology, commonly referred to as” bio “)., Is the Science of the living. Considered in the broadest sense of the science of the living, it covers part of the natural sciences and the natural history of the …) highly developed molecule called Hi-C, which enables cartography (cartography is the realization and study of geographical maps. The main principle of cartography is the representation of …) the set (in set theory a set intuitively designates a collection of objects (the elements of the set). “A multitude of chromosome contacts, which can be understood as a …), revealed the existence of genomic domains on the order of the mega-base (one million (one million (1,000,000) is the natural whole that follows) ninehu changes ninety-nine thousand nine hundred ninety-nine (999 999) and the one preceding a million (1,000,001). It’s worth a thousand …) base pairs that are enriched in interactions: the “topologically associating domains” or TADs. Various studies have brought to light a functional role for TADs in gene regulation (light is the set of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, i.e. contained in lengths …), particularly through their ability to make remote contacts between To contain promoters (transcription regulatory sites) of genes and regulatory sequences such as “enhancers”. The disruption of these domains is therefore associated with developmental diseases or certain types of cancer. However, the Hi-C method for generating chromosomal interaction maps from large cell populations lacked a direct characterization of the structure of these domains at the isolated cellular level in order to understand how the genome is physically folded in TADs. .

In this study, the researchers combined a specific DNA labeling technique using fluorescent oligonucleotides called “Oligopaint Fluorescent in situ hybridization” with microscopy (microscopy is the observation of a specimen (placed in a microscopic preparation) plane of thin thickness) through the microscope. Microscopy makes it possible to make elements visible in super resolution …) in order to examine the structure of TADs with a spatial resolution of the order of a hundred nanometers (billionths of a meter). . Analysis of the structure of numerous chromosomal regions in embryonic stem cells of mice (the term mouse is an ambiguous native name, which for French-speaking people can mainly refer to the common mus musculus species, also known as the animal of …) a large structural heterogeneity of the TADs. Despite this variability, the majority of cells have enriched contacts within a given TAD when compared to neighboring TADs. These results are therefore consistent with the proposed role of TADs in the definition (A definition is a discourse that says what a thing is or what a noun means. Hence the separation between real definitions and nominal definitions.) Physics of functional genomic domains. In addition, their spatial separation is enhanced in neural progenitor cells compared to stem cells, suggesting that the folding of chromosomes into TADs increases during cell differentiation.

The researchers also examined the effects of depletion of the CTCF protein at the boundaries between TADs and the RAD21 subunit of the cohesin complex, both of which are necessary for the formation of TADs. In the absence of one or the other of these proteins, the preferred chromatin contacts within the TADs are abolished, which confirms the previous observations (observation is the action of carefully monitoring the phenomena, without wishing to modify them, using research and study tools .. .) from Hi-C. The results also show that TADs disappear by two different mechanisms. The depletion of CTCF leads to anarchic interactions between neighboring TADs, which underscores its role as a barrier protein. The depletion of RAD21, on the other hand, leads to a loss of contact within the TADs, revealing its role in generating chromatin interactions. These results, which are consistent with a model of TAD formation by loop extrusion, indicate that the cohesin complex is responsible for the enrichment of chromatin contacts, while CTCF, by defining the boundaries, limits the effect of cohesin within the cohesin TADs.

Finally, the use of high resolution microscopy revealed the presence of substructures in TADs called “chromatin nanodomains” or CNDs. Their organization depends on the epigenetic state of chromatin and the hyperacetylation of histones, which disrupt the formation of CNDs by antagonizing the interactions between nucleosomes. This data (in information technology (IT) data is an elementary, often coded description of a thing, a business transaction, an event, etc.) therefore suggests that NDTs are formed by aggregation of nucleosomes.

This study thus characterizes the physical organization of TADs in individual cells, clarifies the role of CTCF and cohesin in their formation and shows the existence of CNDs, which therefore represent a new level of structural organization of the chromatin intermediate between nucleosomes. and TADs. Future studies should provide a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms involved in their formation, as well as their functional role in regulating the genome.

Learn more:

Regulation of single cell genome organization in TADs and chromatin nanodomains.

Szabo Q, Dungeon (The keep is the tallest tower in a fortified castle, intended to serve both as an observation point and as a fire point and last refuge when the rest of the …) Jerković I, Papadopoulos GL, Cheutin T., Bonev B. ., Nora EP, Bruneau BG, Bantignies F., Cavalli G.

Nat Genet. 2020 October 19th doi: 10.1038 / s41588-020-00716-8.

Laboratory:

The Institute of Genetics (Genetics (from the Greek genno γεννώ = to give birth) is the science that studies heredity and genes. Human (IGH) – (CNRS / University of Montpellier)

141, rue (The street is a traffic area in the city, used for living space and places of economic activity. It creates relationships and structure …) de la Cardonille.

34396 Montpellier – Cedex 5, France.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!