Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Report 2020 | AWS, Vechain Foundation, Huawei, Microsoft, Bitfury, Auxesis Group, and more

frankvaladez October 26, 2020

The latest research report on the “Blockchain Supply Chain Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Blockchain Supply Chain market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Blockchain Supply Chain market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Blockchain Supply Chain Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Blockchain Supply Chain market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the Blockchain Supply Chain Market report are: AWS, Vechain Foundation, Huawei, Microsoft, Bitfury, Auxesis Group

The report covers various aspects of the Blockchain Supply Chain market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

Target audiences for the report include:

  • Companies operating in the Blockchain Supply Chain market
  • Stakeholders in the Blockchain Supply Chain market
  • Investment and private equity firms
  • Government and regulatory authorities
  • Industry experts and Analysts
  • End users

Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Payment & Settlement, Counterfeit Detection, Smart Contracts, Risk & Compliance Management, Product Traceability

Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation, By Application:
Marketing and Advertising, Drugs and Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Commerce and Retail, Logistics, Environmental Services, Others

Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Blockchain Supply Chain Market
  3. Major Developments in the Blockchain Supply Chain Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Blockchain Supply Chain Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Blockchain Supply Chain Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Blockchain Supply Chain Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Blockchain Supply Chain Market
  8. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

