🔎 Macerata – definition and explanations

Macerata Administration Country Italy Region Marche Province Macerata ISTAT code (The ISTAT code (ISTAT code in Italian) is an identification code created for statistical purposes by the Istituto Nazionale di Statistica …) 043023 ZIP code 62100 Tel prefix. 0733 website (Internet is the global computer network that makes various services such as e-mail, instant messaging and the World Wide Web available to the public via …) Www.comune.macerata (Macerata is an Italian city of around 43,000 inhabitants, in the province of the same name, in the Marche region, in …) it culture (The UNESCO definition of culture is as follows [1] 🙂 and demography (demography (in Greek δημογραφία, from ancient Greek δήμος = …) Population 42,953 inhabitants. Density (The density or relative density of a body is the ratio of its density to the density of a reference body. The reference body is pure water at 4 ° C for …) 467 inhabitants / km2 Gentilé maceratesi patron saint San Giuliano Protective festival August 31st Geography (geography (from ancient Greek) γεωγραφία – geography, composed of “η γη” (hê gê) the earth and …) coordinates 43 ° 18 ′ 00 ″ North

13 ° 27 ’00 ″ East / 43.30000, 13.45000 Altitude (Altitude is the vertical height of a place or object in relation to a base plane. It is one of the geographical and biogeographical components that determine the distribution of life on earth.) 315 m Surface (The area or area is a measure of a surface. Metonymically, this measurement is often referred to as “surface” …) 92 km² Cadastral code E783

Macerata is a large and densely populated city (whose apartments must be within …). Italian (Italian is the name commonly used for stringing) is a large and densely populated city (A city is an urban unit (a “human settlement” for the UN)). used to maneuver a furling system that rolls up on a drum when the sail is unrolled and pulled …) with around 43,000 inhabitants in the province of the same name in the Marche region in central Italy.

Personalities

During his journey (A journey is a journey to a more or less distant point for personal (tourism) or professional (business) purposes. The journey has developed during …) in Italy considerably developed and democratized, in the years 1580-1581 , went Michel de Montaigne (The past is above all a concept linked to time: it is made up of all the successive configurations of the world and is on a … against the future) Macerata. The philosopher wrote the following about this visit in his travel diary: “Beautiful city the size of Libourne, sitting on a height

Form approaches the Ront and rises equally from all sides towards its vault. There aren’t many Bastimans Beaus. I thanked a bare stone palace, everything (The whole, understood as the whole of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Carved on the outside in a square diamond pin; Like the palace of Cardinal d’Este in Ferrara, this construction is pleasing to the eye. The entrance to this city is a new door where there is a description: Porta Boncompaigno, in gold letters; This Pope has just aligned himself on these paths. This is the seat

of the legacy for the country of the brand. “”

Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), priest and Jesuit missionary, was born there. Alessandro Serenelli (1882-1970), Capuchin, died there

administration

List of consecutive mayors (Sindaci) period identity party quality April 5, 2005 Giorgio Meschini center left

hamlet

Acquesalate, Acquevive, Botonto San Giacomo, Botonto Sant’Isidoro, Cervare, Cimarella, Cincinelli, Collevario, Consalvi, Corneto, Helvia Recina, Isola, Madonna del Monte, Montanello, Piediripa, Sforzacosta, Valle, Vallebona, Valteia, Villa Potenza

Adjacent communities

Appignano, Corridonia, Montecassiano, Montelupone, Morrovalle, Pollenza, Recanati, Tolentino, Treia