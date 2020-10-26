Business

Global Recycling Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environment S.A, Clean Harbors, Inc.,, Advanced Disposal Services, Biffa Group, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, etc.

The latest research report on the “Recycling Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Recycling market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Recycling market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Recycling Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Recycling market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the Recycling Market report are: Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environment S.A, Clean Harbors, Inc.,, Advanced Disposal Services, Biffa Group, Hitachi Zosen Corporation

The report covers various aspects of the Recycling market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

***NOTE***

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

Target audiences for the report include:

  • Companies operating in the Recycling market
  • Stakeholders in the Recycling market
  • Investment and private equity firms
  • Government and regulatory authorities
  • Industry experts and Analysts
  • End users

Recycling Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Glass cullet, Rubber Mulch and Powder, Compost, Vermicompost, Waste Management, Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals, Plastics 1-7, Films, Others (Clothing, Appliances, Computers and Electronics)

Recycling Market Segmentation, By Application:
Chemical Industry, Metal Processing Manufacturing Industry, Industrial, Others

Recycling Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Recycling Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Recycling Market
  3. Major Developments in the Recycling Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Recycling Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Recycling Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Recycling Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Recycling Market
  8. Recycling Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Recycling Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Recycling Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Recycling Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

