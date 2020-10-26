Real and Inter: Neuhaus makes his childhood dream come true | Free press

Berlin (AP) – For Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Mönchengladbach, a great childhood dream has come true with the Champions League games against Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

“When I was on vacation, I used to buy one of these imitation swimsuits for 10 or 15 euros at the market. These are just two of the absolute best teams, the opponents you dreamed of as a child and who I now want to compete with as a professional, ”the 23-year-old told t-online.de.

In the pre-season, he saw all the matches of the Champions League season. And even as a child, first class was a must on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. “I was looking forward to the early morning evening games at school. I always had to negotiate a bit with my parents to be able to stay up late, but luckily they almost always made an exception for the Champions League, ”said the midfielder. “A huge dream is coming true: I can now be on the pitch in this competition.”

Borussia had fought 2-2 at Inter Milan the previous week at the start of the queen class on Tuesday (9 p.m.), they will face Real Madrid at home.