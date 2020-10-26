The new exhibition in Lisbon that addresses the cityscape of the Portuguese capital

There is a new art gallery in Lisbon that wants to be the bridge between Portugal and Angola

The gallery has already organized exhibitions in cities like Luanda, Paris or New York.

The space is a soft opening.

Directly from Africa, more precisely from Luanda, to Lisbon. This is the story of the new artistic space in the Portuguese capital, which is linked to the MOVART gallery, established in Angola. Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., from Saturday October 31, you can visit the exhibition “AIR IHOSVA” by artist Ihosvanny.

The project, born in 2015 and three years later became the first commercial gallery to appear in Angola, opens a place with unpublished works by the Angolan artist (represented by this gallery since its foundation). But it will not be the only exhibition. The gallery’s program will follow the solo exhibitions of António Ole, in December, and Rita GT, in March 2021.

In the case of “AIR IHOSVA”, Ihosvanny will celebrate life and its forms of resistance in the contemporary world, creating several visual poems that take shape through painting and installation. From this Saturday, October 31, during the opening of the work, the artist will create a mural in the courtyard of the gallery building and the process can be followed by visitors.

Several works are exhibited.

With this work, the artist expands his investigation of the urban landscape from Luana to the city of Lisbon, where he is developing the current project, as part of the artistic residency. The show can be visited until December 10 and must reserve the place. Entrance is free, but limited to five people in the space and the use of a mask is mandatory.

MOVART was installed in Lisbon in May 2019, having worked in pop-up formats so far. The context of a pandemic crisis and the resulting economic downturn did not deter the team from opening up a physical space and program linking Lisbon and Luanda. The space is located at number 14A RC, Rua João Penha, near Amoreiras.