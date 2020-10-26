Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | Atom Security, Inc.; Teramind Inc.; CleverControl Inc and More

Employee Monitoring Solutions Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Employee Monitoring Solutions Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Employee Monitoring Solutions Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Employee Monitoring Solutions Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global employee monitoring solutions market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to wide-spread demand for improvement of office productivity and increased demand for these solutions.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global employee monitoring solutions market are InterGuard; ActivTrak; Atom Security, Inc.; Teramind Inc.; CleverControl Inc; iMonitor Software; Nandini Infosys Pvt Ltd; SearchInform LTD; NetVizor; Saba Software; NesterSoft Inc.; Time Doctor; Toggl; EfficientLab LLC; Veriato Inc.; SentryPC; FairTrak; QuantumLink Communications Pvt Ltd.; Mobistealth.com; Wangya Computer Co., Ltd.; Netsoft Holdings, LLC; Micro Focus; Forcepoint; Securonix, Inc.; ObserveIT; Imperva; One Identity LLC; LogRhythm, Inc.; SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. among others.

Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Segmentation: Global Employee Monitoring Solutions Market By Component (Software, Professional Service), Solution (Standalone, Integrated), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Application (System Monitoring, File Monitoring, Network Monitoring), Industry (BFSI, Education, Government & Defense, Hospitality, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Legal, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Energy & Utilities, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased demand from various end-use verticals for the availability of employee monitoring software is expected to augment growth of the market

Varied concerns regarding invasion of employee privacy is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In February 2019, WeWork Companies Inc. announced that they had acquired “Euclid”, with the company based out of California, United States. This acquisition will increase the solution offerings of WeWork to more than just office spaces, and reportedly offer the offerings of Euclid as “workplace insights”. This will help in various consumers help monitor the participation and inform them of individual partnerships

Global employee monitoring solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of employee monitoring solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

