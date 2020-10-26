Young BVB star Bellingham wants to “beat some records” | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Exceptional new talent from Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham wants to continue chasing records in his career.

“Yes, they are important to me. Because they are a good indicator of how hard I am working towards my goals. I hope I can break some more records in my career, ”the English professional footballer told the“ kicker ”. The midfielder won a 5-0 victory over MSV Duisburg on his DFB Cup debut and at 17 years and 77 days old he replaced Nuri Sahin as the youngest goalscorer in club history.

Borussia, which together with Jadon Sancho (20), Erling Haaland (20), Gio Reyna (17) and Youssoufa Moukoko (15) have a large number of very talented young stars, brought in Bellingham for around € 26.5m from English second division club Birmingham City. The 17-year-old had no adjustment problems. “I’m definitely not an apprentice anymore, and to be honest I felt like an old man sometimes last season,” said Bellingham, who considers himself a football nerd: “Even when I watch football on the couch , I constantly analyze. “

It is by no means spectacular to him that he, Sancho & Co. take on top league responsibilities at a top club at such a young age. “I think age is no longer an issue for many coaches. I would like to be classified like any other player, whether he is 17, 27 or 37 years old. I am a professional footballer. And if you’re good enough to play, you’re old enough too, ”Bellingham said.