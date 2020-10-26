Global School Furniture Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “School Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, estimates that the global school furniture market reached a value of US$ 4.6 Billion in 2019. The report further anticipates the market to grow moderately during 2020-2025. School furniture plays an important role in forming a dynamic learning environment which is beneficial for the physical health of the students. It is generally manufactured from metal, wood or plastic which provide comfortability to the children and teachers. Modern methods incorporate varied styles of teaching which necessitates the use of adaptable furniture. For instance, the introduction of portable furniture in the recent years has helped in performing group activities and organizing classrooms to provide a functional educational environment.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://wow.link/mNm

Market Drivers/Constraints:

The key growth-inducing factor of the school furniture market is the constant demand for ergonomically designed furniture so as to prevent health problems in students and teachers, and to create a comfortable learning environment.

The introduction of interactive and dynamic teaching styles, such as flip classrooms and blended learning, has increased the demand for portable furniture with easy reconfiguration, in turn, stimulating the growth of the school furniture market across the globe.

The governments of various nations are taking initiatives to improve their literacy rate and encourage education. As a result of this, there has been a rise in the number of schools which has propelled the growth of the global school furniture market.

There are several factors that hamper the market growth. The transportation cost involved for transferring raw materials and finished goods to the required places is high. Apart from this, shortage of high-quality raw materials also deters the growth of the school furniture market.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://wow.link/QNm

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product

1. Desk and Chairs

2. Storage

3. Lab Equipment

4. Others

On the basis of product type, desks and chairs represent the most popular type of school furniture, accounting for around a half of the total global market. Desks and chairs are followed by storage and lab equipment.

Breakup by Material

1. Wood Based

2. Metal Based

3. Plastic Based

4. Others

Based on material, the market has been segregated into wood-based, metal-based and plastic-based school furniture. Currently, wood-based school furniture dominates the market, holding the majority of the market share. Wood has various beneficial properties such as durability, elegance, resilience and requires little maintenance. Apart from this, wood-based school furniture is environment friendly which makes it a sustainable alternative to plastic or metal.

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the global school furniture market owing to the increasing focus on the comfort and flexibility offered by furniture so as to boost the learning experience for the students. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The global school furniture market is fragmented as the industry consists of a large number of large and small players, both at the global and regional levels. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

Steelcase

Knoll, Inc.

Smith System

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter : @imarcglobal