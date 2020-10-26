BusinessLIfestyle

Global Perfume Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group

The global perfume market value is projected to reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2025, at a projected CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period., according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

A perfume is a fragrant liquid that is prepared by combining various essential oils, fixatives and solvents to provide a pleasant smell. It is also manufactured using spices, woods, flowers, fruits, leaves, roots, balsams, gums and animal secretions. It signifies the personality, style and individuality of the user. A good perfume can influence the mood, behavior, and emotions of an individual.

Global Perfume Market Trends:

The growing trend of personal grooming represents one of the major factors, which is escalating the demand for premium and exotic perfumes across the globe. Apart from this, several key players in the industry are offering innovative fragrances that are produced from organic substances to expand their existing consumer base. They are also investing in creative promotional campaigns to boost their sales. Some of the factors bolstering the market growth are rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, rising population, inflating income levels and increasing influence of social media.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Perfume Industry

6 Performance of Key Regions

7 Market by Perfume Type

8 Market by Category

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Perfume Manufacturing Process

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12 Perfume Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Perfume Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

14 Key Player Profiles

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

  1. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)
  2. Avon Products Inc. (NYSE: AVP)
  3. Natura Cosméticos SA (BVMF: NATU3)
  4. Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)
  5. Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL)
  6. LVMH (OTCMKTS: LVMUY)
  7. Chanel SA, L’Oréal Groupe
  8. Botica Comercial Farmacêutica Ltda.

