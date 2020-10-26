Global Game-Based Learning Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

According to the latest market report by IMARC Group, titled “Game-Based Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global game-based learning market size was worth around US$ 2.6 Billion in 2019. Game-based learning refers to a teaching approach in which students explore different aspects of a game to learn new subjects. It assists in retaining information, expanding the understanding of concepts, simplifying complex topics and encouraging strategic thinking among learners. It also makes learning more viable by developing problem-solving skills and improving memory as well as reasoning capabilities. Owing to these attributes, the market is experiencing strong growth in the education sector worldwide.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://wow.link/nNm

Market Trends:

Several schools and universities are using game-based technologies as they help in fostering rational thinking and enhancing the hand-eye coordination of the user. Further, the growing popularity of modern classrooms and integration of innovative methodologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), have increased the demand for game-based learning across the globe. Apart from this, it is also being used in the corporate sector for the skill development and training of the employees. For instance, courses on diversity are gaining traction in multinational companies as they make employees aware of workplace prejudices. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global game-based learning market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Buy Full Report on Game-Based Learning Market, Click Here: https://wow.link/bNm

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform:

1. Online

2. Offline

Based on platforms, the market has been classified into online and offline platforms. Presently, online is the most popular platform for game-based learning as it offers innovative solutions to students for exploring their lessons.

Breakup by Revenue Type

1. Game Purchase

2. Advertising

3. Others

On the basis of revenue types, the global game-based learning market has been divided into game purchase, advertising and others. Amongst these, game purchase accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by End-User:

1. K-12 Game-Based Learning

2. Higher Game-Based Learning

The market has been segregated on the basis of end-users which include K-12 and higher game-based learning. At present, K-12 game-based learning represents the dominating segment owing to the incorporation of new learning technologies in the classroom.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, holding the majority of the global share.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Badgeville, Bunchball, Classcraft Studios, GoGo Labs, 6waves, Recurrence, Fundamentor, Gametize, GradeCraft, Kuato Studios, BreakAway Games, Filament Games, LearningWare, Playgen, Tangible Play and Toolwire.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Phone No: (D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas :- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331