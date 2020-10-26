Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Overview, Dynamics, Industry Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025

Radiation-hardened electronics stand for the electronic components that are mainly deployed for high-altitude applications. These components are widely used in nuclear reactors as they can withstand the damages caused by ionizing and high-energy radiations, including gamma and neutron radiations. Owing to this, radiation-hardened electronics are experiencing high demand in the aviation, space, defense, and military sectors.

Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Trends:

Growing space missions and exploratory activities have propelled the use of communication satellites for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. Radiation-hardened electronics in these operations are used to ensure the safety of electronic equipment from physical hazards induced by harmful radiations in the outer space. Additionally, the rising adoption of these components in manufacturing power management devices is further burgeoning the market growth. These electronic components are also used in defense and military sector for manufacturing diodes, and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET). Various advancements, including the development of highly efficient integrated circuits and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, are also driving the market growth. Furthermore, consistent upgradations in the electronics industry, along with growing R&D activities in the sector, are further expected to flourish the radiation-hardened electronics market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS: BAESY), Cobham Plc (Advent International), Data Device Corporation (Transdigm Group Incorporated), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), Microchip Technology Inc, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, The Boeing Company, Xilinx Inc., etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Material Type, Technique, Component Type, Application, and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Custom Made

Commercial-Off-the-Shelf

Breakup by Material Type:

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Breakup by Technique:

Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)

Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)

Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)

Breakup by Component Type:

Power Management

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Logic

Memory

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Others

Breakup by Application:

Space Satellites

Commercial Satellites

Military

Aerospace and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

