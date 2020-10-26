Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast to 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global remote patient monitoring market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is an ambulatory healthcare system that uses digital technology to acquire medical and other health data about patients outside healthcare establishments. This information is then sent to healthcare professionals with the help of telehealth software applications installed on computers, smartphones or other hand-held devices to monitor the condition and improve the quality of care given to patients.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the sudden outburst of the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Healthcare providers worldwide are using RPM systems to track patients with moderate COVID-19 symptoms and offer prompt hospital-based care. This helps to free up hospital resources for treating more critical patients. Besides this, the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, along with the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions, is also boosting the demand for RPM. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative devices, improving healthcare infrastructure and rapid technological advancements are expected to create a significant impact on the market growth in the coming years.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG Boston Scientific Corporation Dexcom, Inc. GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation) Honeywell International Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic Inc. Nihon Kohden Corporation OSI Systems Inc. Roche Holding AG

The report has segmented the market on the basis of device type, application, end-use and region.

Breakup by Device Type:

Blood Pressure Monitor Glucose Monitor Heart Rate Monitor Pulse Oximeters Respiratory Monitor Others

Breakup by Application:

Cancer Treatment Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment and Monitoring Diabetes Treatment Sleep Disorder Treatment Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics Homecare Settings Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

