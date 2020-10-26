Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market 2024 SWOT Analysis By Top Key Players- Synaptics, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Sensory and Others.

The report titled “Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to grow from USD 969 million in 2018 to USD 3,505 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.89%. This report spread across 140 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 63 Tables and 42 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market:

Synaptics (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Sensory (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Harman (US)

Andrea Electronics (US)

Cirrus Logic (US)

Microsemi (US)

DSP Group (US)

Software or deep learning plays a major role in voice pickup. It offers beam forming, spectral noise reduction, acoustic echo cancellation, and de-reverberation technologies to enhance speech recognition performance in far-field use cases and hence improve the quality of the input speech signal.

Far-field speech and voice recognition systems use multiple microphones in form of a linear or circular array to reduce the impact of noise and reverberation from the surrounding environment. In recent years the development of deep-learning-based trainable algorithm for far-field microphones has greatly reduced the limitation of signal distortion and loss of information. Microphones with machine learning, neural networks, and beam forming have improved front-end voice processing.

