Global Bone Densitometers Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group

The global bone densitometer market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

imarc October 26, 2020
A bone densitometer, or DXA machine, refers to a device that uses minimal ionizing radiation to measure bone damage. It also measures calcium or other mineral content in the bone, thereby mitigating any risk of osteoporotic fractures. DXA devices can be segmented into the central, which measures the hip and spine bone density, and the peripheral, that checks bone density in wrists, heels, or fingers. A bone densitometer is used in a standardized osteoporosis diagnosis procedure based on its simplified functionality and shorter diagnosis duration.

Bone Densitometers Market Trends:

The growing geriatric population, coupled with the high occurrence of bone-related ailments, has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of fragility fracture injuries among individuals is elevating the demand for these devices. Additionally, bone densitometers are used to diagnose osteoporosis and osteopenia, across healthcare facilities, which has notably escalated the market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements in DXA scanners have led to the emergence of innovative devices for an accurate and reliable diagnosis. In the coming years, the increasing investments in the upgradation of healthcare infrastructures are expected to fuel the market for bone densitometer.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Bone Densitometers Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Device Type

Axial Bone Densitometers
Peripheral Bone Densitometers

Market Breakup by Technology

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DXA)
Single X-Ray Absorptiometry (SXA)
Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)
Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)
Others

Market Breakup by Application

Osteoporosis and Osteopenia Diagnosis
Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis
Body Composition Measurement
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Others

Market Breakup by End-User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
Diagnostics & Imaging Centers
Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include Ampall Co. Ltd., BeamMed Ltd., Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (EPA: DGM), Echolight S.P.A, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), Medonica Co. Ltd., Scanflex Healthcare AB, Swissray Global Healthcare Holding Ltd., etc.

imarc

