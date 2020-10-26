Data Center Power Market Break-Down By Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities And Forecast

Data Center Power Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Data Center Power Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Data Center Power Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry.

Market Analysis: Global data center power market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to concerns regarding data loss in cases of inadequate power backup solutions along with significant infrastructural development of infrastructure-based IT services and solutions.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center power market are ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Raritan Inc.; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Server Technology, Inc.; Tripp Lite; Black Box Corporation; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Legrand; Vertiv Group Corp.; Schleifenbauer; RPS Spa; Kohler Co.; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Bloom Energy; Hitec Power Protection; Active Power; Cummins Inc.; Caterpillar; Toshiba International Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

Data Center Power Market Segmentation: Global Data Center Power Market By Product (Generators, Transformers, UPS, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, Energy Storage Devices), Type (Solutions, Services), Tier Standard (Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV), End-User Type (Mid-Size Data Center, Enterprise Data Center, Large Data Center), Vertical (BFSI, Energy, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Research & Academia, Retail, Telecommunications & IT, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Data Center Power Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing demand for cost-effective power supply systems from various enterprises is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing incidences of power outages occurring in various locations due to the significant power consumption of data centers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In April 2019, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. announced the launch of an UPS system for the US region. “7400WX-T3U” is a high capacity uninterruptible power supply system designed for data center applications for various industry verticals. The product has been designed for applications in large-scale/hyperscale data centers to meet any critical power application needs. The product has been designed to exhibit significant operational ease for their consumers

Global data center power market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center power market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

