Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales, Trends and Forecast

Market Analysis: The market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for eco-friendly data center solutions and its wide applicability in several industries.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the data center liquid cooling market are Asetek, Inc., Chilldyne, Inc., LiquidCool Solutions, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Allied-Control.com, Green Data Center LLP., Splitted-Desktop Systems, Silverback Data Center Solutions, CoolIT Systems, Inc., Condair Group, Coolcentric., Dynatron Corporation, ALFA LAVAL, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation IBM Corporation and others.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation: Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Liquid Cooling Solution (Indirect Liquid Cooling, Direct Liquid Cooling); Service (Design & Consulting, Installation& Deployment, Support & Maintenance); Data Center Type (Large, Small & Medium Size, Enterprise); Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Research And Academic, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Others), Product Type (Modular Liquid Cooling Units, Door Units, Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling, Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots, Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Need of heat management solutions as there are an increased number of devices that were damaged due to overheating.

Lack of specialized infrastructure is one of the restraints for the market.

In January 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (“ACT”), a designer and developer of thermal management solutions for customers, acquired Parker Hannifin Corporation’s Precision Cooling Business (“PCB”), a pioneer in supplying Pumped Two Phase Cooling products which are utilized for cooling of power electronics appliances. This would expand their product line, offering customers new and innovative designs and products.

Global data center liquid cooling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center liquid cooling market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific South America and Middle East & Africa.

