Conversational AI Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | IBM Corporation, Oracle, Nuance Communications, Inc. and More

Market Analysis: Global Conversational AI Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.27 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for AI- powered customer support services is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global conversational AI market are Google LLC, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Nuance Communications, Inc., Baidu, SAP SE, Artificial Solutions, Kore.ai, Inc., Avaamo, Conversica, Inc., Haptik, Inc., Rasa Technologies Inc., Solvvy, Pypestream Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Rulai, Creative Virtual Ltd.

Conversational AI Market Segmentation: Global Conversational AI Market By Component (Platform, Services), Type (Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Chatbots), Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Automated Speech Recognition), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- Premises), Application (Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, Customer Engagement and Retention, Onboarding and Employee Engagement, Data Privacy and Compliance, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Conversational AI Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Technological advancement and development in the conversional AI is another factor driving the market.

Lack of efficiency in chatbot is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

In October 2017, TD Bank Group (TD) announced their agreement with Kasisto so that they can combine the KAI Banking platform into the TD’s mobile app which can help the customer to get instant help and support whenever they want. This will also help the customer to get information related to their account, their transaction history and their spending level.

Global conversational AI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational AI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

