Bayer and Augsburg fight for fourth place | Free press

FC Augsburg have never won against Bayer Leverkusen in 18 Bundesliga attempts. In Monday’s 19th attempt in the Rhineland, of all things, former Bayer coach Heiko Herrlich was also at FCA Bank.

Leverkusen (dpa) Heiko Herrlich has only been a Bundesliga coach for three years, but has already experienced some strange situations.

During his stay in Leverkusen, he caused a sensation with a swallow after a slight nudge from Denis Zakaria of Gladbach. He was finally sacked on Christmas Eve 2018 after two previous wins. It started in Augsburg in March, three days after he took office, all Bundesliga games were called off due to Corona. For the second time, the ex-national player missed his debut after the restart in May due to a pandemic rules violation, which he himself had openly spoken about. And finally he had to take a break this season because of a lung disease and an operation that became necessary.

On Monday (8:30 p.m. / DAZN), Heiko Herrlich experienced something supposedly banal. Something that is almost a weekly routine for colleagues like Bruno Labbadia. What he has not yet experienced himself: he plays for FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga against a club he previously coached.

And therefore also against his successor Peter Bosz, still in office. No, he did not contact Herrlich at the time to find out more, the Dutchman said on Sunday. Bosz and Herrlich first met as coaches. On December 2, 2017, there was a 1-1 draw between Herrlichs Leverkusen and the Dortmunders coached by Bosz.

The balance between the clubs is clearer. Augsburg did not win any of the 18 Premier League duels. Leverkusen have won twelve times, including their last four games. If Leverkusen also wins on Monday, they would move up to fourth in the table and have a good start to the season, which has so far been mixed. But Augsburg also wins fourth place if successful.

By the way, Herrlich returns without bitterness. The timing of the release was surprising, “but gratitude always outweighs the fact that I got the chance,” he assured me. Leverkusen bosses Rudi Völler and Fernando Carro also underline the good relationship with the former manager.