BusinessIndustries
Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Plastic Processing Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global plastic processing machinery market to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.
Plastic processing machinery refers to the equipment that is used for converting different types of plastic resins into semi-finished products. These machines are easy-to-use and provide desired shapes to the plastic by using a rigid mold or frame.
Plastic Processing Machinery Market Trends:
Plastic processing machinery offers various advantages, such as low scrap rates, reduced production cost, high efficiency and enhanced strength. Owing to these benefits, different types of machinery are used for manufacturing automotive components, like bumpers, interior panels, dashboards, and electrical housing components. Another factor driving the global plastic processing machinery market is a significant increase in the production of plastic goods and electronics facilitated by rapid industrialization. As a result, the leading manufacturers are making advancements in processing techniques to develop high-performance plastic components. They are also manufacturing equipment that is more efficient and emit low carbon emissions into the environment. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the near future.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @
https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-processing-machinery-market/requestsample
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Blow Molding Machinery
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Compression Molding Machinery
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Extrusion Molding Machinery
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Injection Molding Machinery
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Rotational Molding Machinery
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Plastic Type
7.1 Polypropylene (PP)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polyethylene (PE)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Polyurethane (PUR)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Polystyrene (PS)
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Packaging Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Construction Industry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Automotive Industry
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Electronic and Electrical Industry
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Agriculture Industry
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Arburg GmbH
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Cosmos Machinery (HKG: 0118)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Husky Injection Molding Systems
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Japan Steel Works Ltd. (OTCMKTS: JPSWY)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Milacron Holdings Corporation (MCRN)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries (TYO: 6302)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. (TSHMY:OTC US)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-processing-machinery-market
Browse related reports:
Global PVC Pipes Market Research Report