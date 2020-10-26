Computer-Aided Engineering Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) refers to the usage of computational software that assists in the resolution of engineering problems. It helps in simulating product performance and improving product designs. CAE also includes the validation and optimization of products, processes, and manufacturing tools. The global computer-aided engineering market is expected to witness strong growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Market Trends:

The global CAE market is primarily driven by the rapid growth of the wearable and smart devices industry. This can be attributed to the increasing usage of smartphones and the rising penetration of the internet. Furthermore, cloud-based deployment of CAE software has provided a positive impact on the industry as this software enables faster distribution, minimal maintenance, reduction in costs and an increase in scalability. Apart from this, the demand for CAE software has escalated as it finds extensive applications in defense and aerospace, automotive, electronics, industrial equipment and medical devices. In the automotive industry, the advent of driverless and semi-autonomous cars has pushed the utilization of CAE software for collision avoidance, parking assistance systems and interactive infotainment systems. Moreover, several companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop new software technologies. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Computer-Aided Engineering 2020-2025: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Altair Engineering Inc. Ansys Inc. Aspen Technology Inc. Autodesk Inc. BenQ Asia Pacific Corp. Bentley Systems Inc. Casio Computer Co. Ltd. Dassault Systemes, ESI Group Exa Corporation Mentor Graphics Corporation MSC Software Corporation NUMECA International Seiko Epson Corporation Siemens Digital Industries Software

The report has segmented on the basis of type, deployment type end-use industry and region

Breakup by Type:

Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Multibody Dynamics Optimization & Simulation

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises Cloud-based

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive Defense & Aerospace Electronics Medical Devices Industrial Equipment Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

