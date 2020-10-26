Key Insights of “Medical Exoskeleton Market” to 2023 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The report titled “Medical Exoskeleton Market Report” sheds a concentrated focus on the Medical Exoskeleton industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1586063

The Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is projected to reach USD 571.6 Million by 2023 from USD 116.7 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 37.4%. This report spread across 116 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 31 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Medical Exoskeleton Market:

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd (Israel)

Parker Hannifin Corp (US)

Bionik Laboratories Corp (Canada)

CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan)

Rex Bionics Ltd. (UK)

B-TEMIA Inc. (Canada)

Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies) (Switzerland)

Wearable Robotics SRL (Italy)

Gogoa Mobility Robots SL (Spain)

Bioness Inc. (US)

ExoAtlet, O.O.O. (Russia)

By mobility, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into mobile and stationary exoskeletons. During the forecast period the mobile exoskeleton segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for compact, light-weight mobile medical exoskeletons that can provide mobility assistance to paralyzed patients.

Direct Purchase this report with Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1586063

Based on type, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into powered and passive exoskeletons. The powered exoskeleton segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the presence of sensors and various controlling functions in powered exoskeletons to sense motion, tilt, and speed.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 -25%, Tier 3 – 13%

By Designation: C-level- 29%, D-level- 25%,others- 46%

By Region: North America-55%, Europe-24%,Asia-15%, RoW-6%

Competitive Landscape of Medical Exoskeleton Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Ranking

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Alliances, Joint Ventures, Contracts, and Partnerships

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1586063

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain valuable insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies.