Refrigerated Warehousing Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2027

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Americold, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC., Preferred Freezer Services, John Swire & Sons Ltd., AGRO Merchants Group, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Nterstate Cold Storage Inc., Burris Logistics, Frialsa Frigoríficos S.A. de C.V., HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO. A B Oxford Cold Storage Co. Pty Ltd, VersaCold Logistics Services, Congebec, Hanson Logistics, Snowman Logistics, Berkshire Transportation Inc., and CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE, among other domestic and global players.

Refrigerated warehousing market is expected to grow at a USD 30.2 billion at a growth rate of 10.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Warehouses are commercial buildings essentially utilized for storage of goods, by importers, exporters, manufacturers, customs, wholesalers etc. They are normally huge plain structures situated in industrial areas of cities.

Market Analysis and Insights

Refrigerated warehouse are extraordinary sorts of warehouse; wherein short lived products and products are put away under explicit temperature for most part under zero temperatures. Rising demand for frozen food products among people in developed and some developing countries is a major factor driving the growth of the market. With the increase of innovations in the market such as freight tracking, transportation has also been major factor of growth.

Technology has been an important factor in the refrigerated warehousing market because of the innovation of blast freezing. Blast freezing is the most innovative method for freezing seafood, meat, fruits and vegetables. It ensures increased control and protection from bacteria, preserves the nutrients and is most cost-effective method. However, with the high maintenance and operating cost of the warehouse will be a challenge to overcome for the market.

Refrigerated Warehousing MARKET Segmentation:

By Temperature (Chilled, Frozen),

Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Milk and Dairy Products, Meat and Seafood, Food and Beverages),

Technology (PLC (Programmable Logic Controller),

Evaporation Cooling, Vapour Freezing and Blast Freezing)

To comprehend Refrigerated Warehousing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Refrigerated Warehousing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

