Protein Ingredients for Sports Nutrition Market Analysis Report with Highest CAGR and Major Players like AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Burcon, Roquette Frères, Hilmar Ingredients, Batory Foods, FrieslandCampina, GELITA AG, Axiom Foods, Inc., Bunge Limited, Glanbia plc among other players domestic and global.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Protein Ingredients for Sports Nutrition Market

Protein ingredients for sports nutrition market is expected to grow with the potential growth rate of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Various innovations and advancements in terms of protein ingredients development and commercialization are acting as growth drivers for the market.

Protein ingredients are the various functional food ingredients extracted either from plant-based or animal-based sources to incorporate better nutritional content and characteristics for the different applications that they are being utilized in.

High awareness and consumer concerns for their fitness and health maintenance are expected to drive the market growth for protein ingredients for sports nutrition. Increasing involvement of individuals in organized sports and other fitness related activities resulting in high adoption rate for personal and healthcare products, this trend will subsequently result in better adoption rate for the market.

Growing concerns for the utilization of soy proteins having GMO origin is expected to act as market restrictors of protein ingredients for sports nutrition market. Various regulations against the consumption of gelatin in terms of cultural and regional differences are restricting the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

In May 2019, Burcon announced the introduction of their latest pea-protein and canola-protein blends, branded as “Nutratein-PS” and “Nutratein-TZ” respectively. The protein blends upon combination offer high quality plant-protein nutritional blend having exceptional characteristics in terms of nutritional value and low allergenicity as compared to other conventional plant proteins. These protein blends will result in better market competitiveness for the company as they look to expand their market share for plant-based proteins.

In February 2019, GELITA AG exhibited their latest innovations and product offerings for nutritional supplement category during the “Natural Products Expo West”. GELITA AG announced the introduction of a number of bioactive collagen peptides to better optimize tendons and ligament strength in the consumer, with the application particularly efficient for sports nutritional products.

To comprehend Protein Ingredients for Sports Nutrition market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Protein Ingredients for Sports Nutrition market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Protein Ingredients for Sports Nutritionare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

