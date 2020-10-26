Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Artificial Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global artificial intelligence market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the branch of computer science that deals with the simulation of human intelligence for the development of programmable machines. These machines are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. AI is characterized by its ability to rationalize and act as a plausible option for achieving a certain goal.

Market Trends

The AI market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based services and increasing digitization. Numerous applications of AI across various industries are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, in the financial industry, AI is used to detect and flag activity in banking and finance processes. Other than this, it is utilized in the healthcare industry for administering drugs and different treatment in patients, and for performing surgical procedures in the operating room. Furthermore, the leading organizations are using AI for recognizing and scrutinizing visual content to gain deeper insights. In addition to this, enterprises are investing significantly to improve the existing AI infrastructure and develop AI-powered industrial and surgical robots, which is expected to provide a positive thrust to the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Week Artificial Intelligence General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware Software Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems Decision Support Processing Hybrid Systems Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare Manufacturing Automotive Agriculture Retail Security Human Resources Marketing Financial Services Transportation and Logistics Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu, Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric Company, Google LLC, International Business Machines, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

