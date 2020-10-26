Latest Electric Bus Market share, size 2020 global growth, new updates, trends, incremental revenue, opportunities, industry expansion, challenges and forecasts till 2027

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Electric Bus Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 170 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Electric Bus Market size is projected to grow from 137 thousand units in 2019 to reach 935 thousand units by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.2%. This report spread across 170 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with xx Tables and xx figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Electric Bus Market:

BYD (China)

Yutong (China)

Proterra (US)

VDL Groep (Netherlands)

AB Volvo (Sweden)

In the electric bus market, by length of bus, the 9–14 m segment is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period in terms of volume. The 9–14 m segment is dominating the electric bus segment due to the large volumes of electric passenger buses used in public transport fleet. Most of the public transport fleets, especially in China, which accounts for almost 99% of the market have electric buses that are 9–14 m in length.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest electric bus market in the world. It comprises some of the fastest developing and developed economies in the world. The growth in the region can be attributed to the dominance of the Chinese market and the presence of leading OEMs in the country as well, resulting in exponential growth of the Asia Pacific electric bus and coach market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 the Market Size Covered in the Study Would be on Electric Bus Sales Only as Authenttic Production Data is Not Available

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency & Pricing

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

6 Technological Overview

7 Electric Bus Market, By Consumer Segment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fleet Operators

7.3 Government

8 Electric Bus Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Intercity

8.3 Intra-City

9 Electric Bus Market, By Length Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Less Than 9 M

9.3 9-14 M

9.4 More Than 14 M

10 Electric Bus Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Battery

10.3 Motor

10.4 Fuel Cell Stack

11 Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

11.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

12 Electric Bus Market, By Range Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Up to 200 Miles

12.3 201-400 Miles

12.4 Above 400 Miles

13 Electric Bus Market, By Battery Capacity Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Up to 400 kWh

13.3 Above 400 kWh

14 Electric Bus Market, By Power Output Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Up to 250 KW

14.3 Above 250 KW

15 Electric Bus Market, By Region

….more

