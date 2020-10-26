Telehealth Market 2020: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

Telehealth refers to the remote delivery of clinical and non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. These technologies mainly include video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic data transmission, remote patient monitoring (RPM), etc. Telehealth solutions offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, self-management services, medical training, etc. Furthermore, these solutions also help in conducting administrative meetings, along with imparting medical education via information and communication technologies (ICT). The global telehealth market share grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Market Trends

The high prevalence of chronic diseases has led to the global adoption of telehealth systems for online consultation pertaining to consultation and treatment. Moreover, the demand for these systems is further fostered by the rising geriatric population, along with growing need for home monitoring devices. Additionally, several technological advancements, coupled with the emergence of health monitoring smartphone applications, are also bolstering the market growth. The increasing penetration of smart devices and wearables to track blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, etc., has further augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments in the field of medical sciences, along with the rapid upgradation of telecommunication technologies, are subjected to strengthen the telehealth market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include:

Some of these Key players include

Aerotel Medical Systems Allscripts Healthcare LLC AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. American Well Corporation Biotelemetry Inc. Cerner Corporation Cisco Systems Inc. GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric), Honeywell Life Care Solutions Medtronic Inc. Philips Healthcare Teladoc Health Inc.

The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user and region

Breakup by Component:

Software Hardware Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Video Conferencing mHealth Solutions Others

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Cloud-Based and Web-based On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Teleconsultation and Telementoring Medical Education and Training Teleradiology Telecardiology Tele-ICU Tele-Psychiatry Tele-Dermatology Others

Breakup by End-User:

Providers Patients Payers Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

