The cunning Wolfsburgers are happy with the victory | Free press

Wolfsburg (dpa) – Oliver Glasner was more than satisfied. “I am very, very happy that we were able to win today and also the performance over a large part of the game,” said VfL Wolfsburg coach after the 2-1 victory over Arminia Bielefeld, who could have been more pronounced.

The strengths of the game:

FINTE: Maximilian Arnold and Wout Weghorst deceived the whole Bielefeld squad with an unusual free kick. Arnold started to run as if he was going to shoot, but then he went with Weghorst, who was hiding near the wall. The striker took the ball, turned around and scored untenable for Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. “We practiced this yesterday in final practice,” revealed Glasner after the game and added: “Wout didn’t shoot six or seven balls into the goal.” Bielefeld’s coach Neuhaus was upset. “It doesn’t have to happen like that,” he said – and he was right.

DROPS OF WORMHOOD: After half an hour and amid high spirits in Wolfsburg due to the 2-0 lead, Josuha Guilavogui limped off the field. The Wolfsburg captain had already grabbed the back of the leg. “It looks like a muscle injury on the back of my thigh,” Glasner said. The 30-year-old Frenchman will be examined again on Monday.

GOALLESS TORJÄGER: Still top scorer in the 2nd Bundesliga, this season still scoreless: At least when it comes to goals, Fabian Klos has yet to reach the Premier League. Against Wolfsburg, the 32-year-old worked tirelessly again. Especially in the first half, however, he was often all alone up front.

FAILED START: Arne Maier made his debut at his new club early on. But after 45 minutes, it was again. The 21-year-old, who moved from Hertha BSC to Arminia, has been substituted after a weak first half. “He was definitely part of the team that didn’t play so well in the first half,” said Neuhaus, who couldn’t be happy with his team’s performance in the opening 45 minutes. “You could see that there is still a bit of a missing link,” said the coach, referring to Maier and explained: “He has not yet completed so many units with the team.”