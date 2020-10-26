At a CAGR of 3.8% | Contrast Media Market Worth $6.0 billion by 2024

According to Market Study Report, Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global contrast media/contrast agents market is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 5.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 83 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 19 Tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Bracco Imaging (Italy)

Bayer HealthCare (Germany)

Guerbet (France)

Lantheus (US)

“The X-ray/CT procedures segment to hold the largest contrast media market share in 2019.”

Based on modality, the market is segmented into X-ray/CT, MRI, and ultrasound procedures. In 2019, X-ray/CT procedures segment is expected to command the largest share of the global contrast media market.

“The cardiovascular disorders segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on the indication, the contrast media market is categorized into cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, and nephrological disorders. The cardiovascular disorders segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.1.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.1.4 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.1.5 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.2 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Contrast Media: Market Overview

4.2 European Contrast Media Market, By Product (2019)

4.3 Contrast Media Market Share, By Product, 2019 vs. 2024

4.4 Contrast Media Market Share, By Route of Administration, 2019 vs. 2024

4.5 Contrast Media Market Share, By Indication, 2019 vs. 2024

4.6 Contrast Media Market Share, By Application, 2019 vs. 2024

4.7 Contrast Media Market Share, By Type, 2019 vs. 2024

4.8 Geographic Snapshot: Contrast Media Market

5 Market Overview

….more

