Business
Global Gaming Peripherals Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity
Gaming Peripherals Market by Product Type, by Gaming Device Type
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled,“Gaming Peripherals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global gaming peripherals market size was worth US$ 2.9 Billion in 2019.
A gaming peripheral is a secondary device that provides input and output for the computer and helps in enhancing the gaming experience for the user. Some of the common gaming peripheral devices include headsets, joysticks, mice, keyboards and gamepads. Over the years, the increase in the number of gamers, coupled with the growing popularity of various gaming and e-sports tournaments worldwide, has led to a rapid rise in the demand for these devices.
Market Trends
The rise of e-sports and virtual and augmented reality games among the users has led to an increase in the development of gaming special keyboards and gamepads, which in turn, is driving the gaming peripherals market. Apart from this, with the increasing young population, the demand for gaming peripherals has also increased. Some other growth inducing factors include the introduction of high-definition displays and virtual reality headsets, rising disposables incomes, and technological advancements in the gaming industry.
Request for a sample copy of this research report: https://bit.ly/32u3S2r
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Headsets
Keyboards
Joysticks
Mice
Gamepads
Others
Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/3hxOTLb
Breakup by Gaming Device Type:
PC (Desktop/Laptop)
Gaming Consoles
Breakup by Technology:
Wired
Wireless
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global gaming peripheral market. Some of the major players in the market are Alienware, Logitech, Razer, Mad Catz, Turtle Beach, Corsair, Cooler Master, Sennheiser, HyperX, SteelSeries, Anker, Roccat, Reddragon, Das, Gamdias, Sades, etc.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter : @imarcglobal