Automotive Acoustic Materials Market – Future Demand, Regional Development and Manufacturers Analysis (2019-2027)

The report titled “Automotive Acoustic Materials Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Automotive Acoustic Materials industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global automotive acoustic materials market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 3.5 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.79%. This report spread across 164 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market:

Dow Chemical (US)

BASF (Germany)

3M (US)

Covestro (Germany)

Henkel (Germany)

LyondellBasell (US)

Engine encapsulation is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the automotive acoustic materials market, by component. OEMs are planning to be more customer-centric in terms of services. The growing number of car buyers are looking for a quieter interior cabin. To counter this, OEMs, component manufacturers, and material providers are jointly working to develop improved components with better acoustics.

Polyurethane is the most widely used technology in acoustic materials. Moreover, this material is very effective in terms of noise absorption and superior to other traditional acoustic materials such as textiles. Most OEMs in developed and developing countries are nonwoven materials because of their proven efficiency.

