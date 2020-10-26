$ 3.8 Billion Worth “Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market”, Led by Milliken & Company, ADEKA CORPORATION, BASF SE and Others.

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2024.

The Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market is estimated to be USD 2.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 165 Pages, Profiling 19 Companies and Supported with 125 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market:

Milliken & Company (US)

ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

Imerys S.A. (France)

Zibo Rainwell Chemical Industry Co.Ltd. (China)

GCH Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Plastiblends India Limited (India)

New Japan Chemical Co.Ltd. (Japan)

The powder segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. The powder segment accounts for the largest market share in 2018, owing to capability to generate a smooth texture on the final product surface and reduce the phenomenon of pinhole, big ripple, and snow pattern caused by static defects.

Based on the polymer, the PPsegment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. PP is a semi-crystalline polymer and takes a long time to crystallize while processing. Thus, nucleating and clarifying agents are used to accelerate the crystallization rate, improve optical properties, and increase the rate of production.

The packaging segment is anticipated to be the largest market for nucleating and clarifying agents during the forecast period in terms of value and volume. Nucleating and clarifying agents are required in packaging applications to enhance mechanical properties, thermal stability, and impart transparency to the final products, which are expected to drive the market for packaging application.

Competitive Landscape of Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Share of Key Players in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market, 2018

Research Coverage:

This report covers the nucleating and clarifying agents market by form, polymer, application, and region. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.