Matchday 5: Werder Bremen stabilizes | Free press

Bremen (AP) – After an eventful week, Florian Kohfeldt was a satisfied coach. “It was definitely a step in the right direction,” Kohfeldt said after the 1: 1 (1: 1) against 1899 Hoffenheim.

For the first time this calendar year, the North Germans have gone undefeated in the Bundesliga four times in a row. Eight points after five match days, sixth in the table – after near relegation the previous season, the Bremen side are about to stabilize again.

“He’s slowly coming back in the direction where we want to win more than we fear losing,” Kohfeldt said. Gone are the days when you could dream of the European Cup on the Weser. The club continues to fight financially and athletically for its survival, in which Corona has a significant role.

In the meantime, it even looked like the game against Europa League participants Hoffenheim would be called off last week. Because Werder newcomer Felix Agu had a positive corona test, the whole team and staff around head coach Kohfeldt went into home quarantine. It is only when the results of all other tests are available on Friday that the game against Hoffenheim can be reviewed.

Under these circumstances, the draw with goals from Maximilian Eggestein (5th minute) and Dennis Geiger (22nd) was quite correct. “It’s important to me that we develop in a playful way when we have stable points,” Kohfeldt said. “I see a small stable step in development. The gap with the three clubs at the bottom of the table remains stable. “

But Kohfeldt didn’t leave Weser Stadium completely happy. After all, after Niclas Füllkrug and Yuya Osako’s mediocre but tough game, the Greens-Whites are complaining about two injured players. Füllkrug, Bremen’s best forward so far with four goals, had to come out with calf problems in the first half but shouldn’t be away for long.

Osako’s concerns, on the other hand, are much greater. “I haven’t spoken to a doctor yet, but as a footballer I would say it doesn’t look good,” Kohfeldt said of the Japanese forward, who limped off the pitch little before the end with a knee injury. “Hopefully the best – for us and for him.” Because the Bremen squad are already sparse anyway, further failures could seriously endanger the stability that has just been regained.