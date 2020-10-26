Sports Betting Market is thriving worldwide with massive business trends 2020|| Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact||

Global sports betting market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for real- time sports streaming and rise in internet speeds are the factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Sports Betting Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sports betting market are the 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet among others

Global Sports Betting Market By Game Type (Association Football, American Football, Basketball, Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing, Horse racing, Auto racing, Golf, Tennis, Cricket, Hockey), Application (Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others), Platform (Online, Offline), Type (Line-in-play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Gauging through Dynamics: Global Sports Betting Market

Drivers: This section of the report is devoted to measure through the dynamic factors, catalysts and influencers that tend to possess a positive outlook within the global Sports Betting market

Barrier Evaluation: This dedicated report section takes an in depth review of the ample challenges and threats prevalent within the Sports Betting market besides also offering a guide for barrier management

Opportunity Analysis: within the subsequent sections this report also sheds light on prevalent market opportunities that redirect the worldwide Sports Betting market towards unfaltering growth.

