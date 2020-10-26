After the corona vortex: Werder and Hoffenheim with shared points | Free press

Bremen (dpa) – Werder Bremen defied the unrest caused by the positive corona test at Felix Agu and with the fourth game unbeaten in a row, they first settled in the upper middle of the table.

Against 1899 Europa League participants Hoffenheim, the relegated team scored 1-1 (1-1) last season and now have eight points on the count. Maximilian Eggestein brought the hosts back in the lead in the fifth minute, Dennis Geiger managed to equalize for the guests before the break (22nd minute).

The Bremen company was not very impressed with the corona vortex of the last few days. After testing positive with newcomer Agu, the entire Werder team, including support staff, had been quarantined as a precaution. Preparations for the Hoffenheim match only resumed after all other tests came back negative.

“It’s a shame Felix definitely played today,” coach Florian Kohfeldt said ahead of the game at Sky. The case would not have scared the team, but rather reflection. “We were very relieved that the health department was able to understand the chain of infection,” Kohfeldt said.

And in fact, you didn’t notice any uncertainty among the hosts at the start. Werder first determined the game and took the lead early. After a great preparatory work by Theodor Gebre Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein struck with a low shot. “That was exactly the plan,” said the Sky scorer. “We wanted to apply pressure quickly. There was little relief in the second half so we had little luck, ”said Eggestein. Still, it was “a good point. We are satisfied, ”said Werder captain Niklas Moisander. “And maybe the first half was the best for us this season. It has not been an easy week for us, ”he added.

The people of Bremen fear that they will have to do without Yuya Osako for a long time. The Japanese forward had to be replaced shortly before the end due to a knee injury. “I haven’t spoken to a doctor yet, but as a footballer I would say it doesn’t look good,” said Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt. “Hopefully the best – for us and for him.” Osako came in in the 37th minute for Niclas Füllkrug, who had to leave the pitch with calf problems. Immediately after the game Kohfeldt was unable to say whether Bremen’s top scorer to date will have to take a longer break this season.

The Hoffenheim side were not deterred by the quick deficit and then took control of the game. Overall, the guests from Kraichgau showed off the more mature playing system and made up for many personal setbacks as well. Three days after the Europa League victory against Red Star Belgrade, trio Corona Kasim Adams, Andrej Kramaric and Pavel Kaderabek were also missing Florian Grillitsch, who became a father this week, and goalkeeper Oliver Baumann (stomach problems).

Philipp Pentke stood between Baumann’s posts, but was largely unemployed after the early deficit. Instead, Geiger managed to equalize for Hoffenheim in the 22nd minute on presentation of Sebastian Rudy. “We started the game badly, but we showed a good mentality in the second half. But in any case, there was more to do today, ”said the striker of his first goal since November 2017 on Sky TV. Shortly before the break, Munas Dabbur almost put the guests in the lead, but failed in front of Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.

Even after the break, Hoffenheim first stayed on the trigger, a Geiger shot was blocked at the last moment (49th). After that, however, the game flattened out. The guests now clearly felt the tensions of the English Week, the hosts lacked the means to put themselves in the limelight, especially offensively.